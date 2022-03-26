Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 963,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,903. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.