Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

