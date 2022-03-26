Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tellurian worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 53.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $8,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Tellurian by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 419,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tellurian by 57.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

