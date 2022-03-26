Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

