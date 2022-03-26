Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of GoPro worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 145,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,998 shares of company stock worth $4,181,445. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

