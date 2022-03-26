Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

