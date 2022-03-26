Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

NYSE:WSM opened at $145.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.