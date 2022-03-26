Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will announce $436.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.80 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 1,730,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,324. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

