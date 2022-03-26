Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hello Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hello Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

