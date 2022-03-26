Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HTLD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.