Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRGet Rating) will post $143.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the lowest is $142.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $130.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $565.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $578.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $580.02 million, with estimates ranging from $567.83 million to $592.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

