Head-To-Head Contrast: Longeveron (LGVN) versus Its Peers

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Longeveron to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Longeveron and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longeveron Competitors 5842 20294 42721 835 2.55

Longeveron currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.72%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 99.23%. Given Longeveron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Longeveron is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,305.13% -61.46% -51.57% Longeveron Competitors -4,247.86% -131.63% -12.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.31 million -$17.05 million -7.57 Longeveron Competitors $1.91 billion $254.07 million -1.93

Longeveron’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longeveron rivals beat Longeveron on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications comprising aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

