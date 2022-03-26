Head to Head Contrast: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Integer and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.13%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.65%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 7.93% 10.27% 5.63% Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Integer has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integer and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.22 billion 2.13 $96.81 million $2.91 27.01 Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.06 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -52.70

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integer beats Byrna Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

