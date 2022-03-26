Head-To-Head Contrast: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 351.73 -$5.29 million N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million ($1.12) -1.59

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetic Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -808.45% -53.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genetic Technologies and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.26%. Given BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

