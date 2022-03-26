Head-To-Head Contrast: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) versus Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude N/A N/A N/A Atlassian -21.84% -23.70% -1.53%

This table compares Amplitude and Atlassian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 5.98 -$74.98 million N/A N/A Atlassian $2.09 billion 18.68 -$696.32 million ($2.12) -134.06

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amplitude and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 3 4 0 2.57 Atlassian 0 6 12 0 2.67

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.65%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $406.56, indicating a potential upside of 43.05%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Atlassian.

Summary

Amplitude beats Atlassian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication. The company also provides Confluence, a remote-friendly team workspace used to build, organize, and collaborate on work virtually for team content creation and sharing; and Trello, a collaboration product, that manages projects, organizes tasks, and builds team spirit for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. In addition, it offers Bitbucket for code sharing and management; and various other products, such as Atlassian cloud apps, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Halp, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

