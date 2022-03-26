Head-To-Head Analysis: Katapult (KPLT) and Its Peers

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Katapult to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.22% -0.76% 5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Katapult and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 176 712 1054 82 2.51

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.39%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million -$31.93 million 46.21 Katapult Competitors $1.64 billion $136.53 million 8.51

Katapult’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Katapult competitors beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

