HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of 259.26 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.45%.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HCI Group by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HCI Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

