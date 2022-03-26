HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

