HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.28.
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT
– Get Rating
) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altimmune (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
