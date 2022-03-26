Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 28.6% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 41.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 159.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

