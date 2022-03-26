Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

