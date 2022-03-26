Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. 342,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,010. The company has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a PE ratio of -306.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

