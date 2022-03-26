Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $463.79

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.79 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.50). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), with a volume of 33,959 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 463.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

