Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 27.78%.

Shares of HCDI stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.32. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects.

