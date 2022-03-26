Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.