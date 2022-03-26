Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 676 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

