Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 271 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GXO opened at $73.07 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

