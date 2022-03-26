Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,841 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

