Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 243.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 27.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market cap of $465.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

