Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

