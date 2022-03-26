Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 1,105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

