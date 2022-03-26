Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given New GBX 33 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.