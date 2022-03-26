Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. Halma has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

