H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.40, but opened at $70.82. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 9,172 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

