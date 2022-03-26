H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NYSE FUL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 642,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

