GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Down 4%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.11 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.41). Approximately 105,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 58,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60.
About GYG (LON:GYG)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.