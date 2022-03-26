GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Down 4%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.11 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.41). Approximately 105,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 58,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60.

Get GYG alerts:

About GYG (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.