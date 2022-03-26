GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.99. GWG shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 3,265 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GWG during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 23.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GWG during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GWG during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

