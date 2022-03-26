Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.64 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.