Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.76.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

