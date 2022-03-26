Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

