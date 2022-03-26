Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

TV opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

