GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,730,189 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowLife (PHOT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.