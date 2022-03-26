Gregory N. Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.57 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

