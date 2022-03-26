Greenlane Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,523 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24.
Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
