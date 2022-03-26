Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

LON UKW opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12 month low of GBX 126.60 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.20 ($2.10).

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

