Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC TPRFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia. Its operations and projects include Segovia, Marmato, and Zancudo. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

