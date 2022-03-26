Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 93.8% in March

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSPT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

