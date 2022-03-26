Golden Goose 1-Day Volume Hits $29,930.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $156,062.48 and approximately $29,930.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.06998513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.86 or 0.99906460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.