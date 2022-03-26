Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 882 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.79 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

