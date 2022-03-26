Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 300 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

